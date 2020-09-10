U.S. sanctions Ukrainian official, says he worked with Russian agents to influence 2020 election

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Andrii Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, for allegedly working with Russian agents to try to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Between May and July of this year, Derkach released edited audio tapes and other unsupported information with the intent of discrediting U.S. officials, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday. Three other Russian-linked people were also sanctioned.

Derkach was one of the politicians who met with President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in Kyiv last year, even as top Ukrainian officials avoided the U.S. president’s unofficial emissary. Giuliani’s actions in the country later factored into Trump’s impeachment.

Leaked recordings allegedly featuring Joe Biden, released in a heavily edited version by the Ukrainian lawmaker, involve phone conversations between Biden — at the time Barack Obama’s vice president — and then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko. Derkach previously said he got the files from investigative journalists.

“Derkach and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. “The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system.”

Derkach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the tapes, Biden appeared to tell Poroshenko that $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees would be provided to Ukraine once that country’s top prosecutor — widely believed to have been corrupt — was replaced.

In response to the tapes, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tweeted, “Yikes!!!! This is not a ‘perfect conversation.’” But Biden’s campaign said the tape was old news about a phone call he made for good reason. “They heavily edited this,” spokesman Andrew Bates said, “and it’s still a nothing-burger that landed with a thud.”

We welcome @USTreasury sanctions against Andrii Derkach and three Russian nationals linked to the troll farm Internet Research Agency for efforts to interfere in U.S. elections. The U.S. will use all tools of national power to protect our elections. #Protect2020 https://t.co/GJn2lHGlRA — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 10, 2020

As the U.S. was engulfed by allegations of Russian interference in the the previous year’s presidential election, Derkach pushed for an investigation into Ukrainian meddling in the vote — an unsubstantiated claim voiced repeatedly by President Trump.

Former Ukrainian leader Poroshenko has said that the audio files were “fabricated” and released by a graduate of Moscow’s “top KGB school.”

Despite Thursday’s sanctions, Trump administration officials have recently maintained that China — not Russia — represents the worst foreign threat to U.S. elections.

White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in a news conference last week that China had “the most massive program” to influence the election, after he was asked about a reported Russian campaign to disseminate disinformation about vote-by-mail services.