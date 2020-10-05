Photos:Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, although doctors say he ‘may not entirely be out of the woods’

WASHINGTON — President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night, three days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and hours after his doctors warned that they won’t know for a week whether he has fully recovered.

Despite receiving experimental drugs and setbacks over the weekend that suggested medical complications, Trump insisted he was feeling “better than I did 20 years ago,” even as his doctor warned that the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.

President Trump walks out of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland before heading to Marine One on October 5, 2020, to return to the White House after being discharged. (SAUL LOEB/AFP)

Supporters cheer President Trump leaves Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Marine One on October 5, 2020. ( OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)

Marine One with President Donald Trump fly’s over the crowd outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump talks to Marine One helicopter pilots while returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump gives a thumbs up upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Trump returns to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump returned to the White House after being treated for Covid-19. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, talks with reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)