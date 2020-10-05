Photos:Trump leaves Walter Reed hospital, although doctors say he ‘may not entirely be out of the woods’

Share
WASHINGTON — President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday night, three days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19 and hours after his doctors warned that they won’t know for a week whether he has fully recovered.
Despite receiving experimental drugs and setbacks over the weekend that suggested medical complications, Trump insisted he was feeling “better than I did 20 years ago,” even as his doctor warned that the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.
