Photos: Trump and Biden appear at dueling town halls

President Trump and Joe Biden clash tonight, albeit not on the same stage, or even the same channel.
Their dueling town halls on rival networks mark yet another first in this tumultuous race repeatedly disrupted by the pandemic. The televised events are taking the place of an originally scheduled second debate, which President Trump refused to participate in despite trailing significantly in the polls.
The president is in dire need of a strong and persuasive performance tonight. Biden now leads in nearly every major battleground state, and the former vice president is also threatening to overtake Trump in some states Trump won easily in 2016.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse told Nebraska constituents in a telephone town hall meeting that President Trump has ‘flirted with white supremacists,’ mocks Christian evangelicals in private and ‘kisses dictators’ butts.’