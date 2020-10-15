Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Trump and Biden appear at dueling town halls

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie, at Perez Art Museum Miami.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
By Evan Halper
Brittny Mejia
Oct. 15, 2020
5:54 PM
President Trump and Joe Biden clash tonight, albeit not on the same stage, or even the same channel.

Their dueling town halls on rival networks mark yet another first in this tumultuous race repeatedly disrupted by the pandemic. The televised events are taking the place of an originally scheduled second debate, which President Trump refused to participate in despite trailing significantly in the polls.

The president is in dire need of a strong and persuasive performance tonight. Biden now leads in nearly every major battleground state, and the former vice president is also threatening to overtake Trump in some states Trump won easily in 2016.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
(Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)
President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press )
Moderator Savannah Guthrie speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with President Donald Trump at Perez Art Museum Miami.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press )
President Donald Trump is seen in a break during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden, right and moderator George Stephanopoulos
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden, right and moderator George Stephanopoulos arrive for an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
(JIM WATSON/AFP )
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a break in an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami.
(Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden prepares for a live ABC News town hall format meeting at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
(Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos prepares for a town hall format meeting with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Protesters arrested near the Perez Art Museum where President Trump will hold a town hall in Miami.
(Brittny Mejia/Los Angeles Times)
Supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wave flags
Supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wave flags at traffic in Miramar, Fla.
(Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

Evan Halper

Evan Halper writes about a broad range of policy issues out of Washington D.C., with particular emphasis on how Washington regulates, agitates and very often miscalculates in its dealings with California. Before heading east, he was the Los Angeles Times bureau chief in Sacramento, where he spent a decade untangling California’s epic budget mess and political dysfunction.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

