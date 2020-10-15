Photos: Trump and Biden appear at dueling town halls

President Trump and Joe Biden clash tonight, albeit not on the same stage, or even the same channel.

Their dueling town halls on rival networks mark yet another first in this tumultuous race repeatedly disrupted by the pandemic. The televised events are taking the place of an originally scheduled second debate, which President Trump refused to participate in despite trailing significantly in the polls.

The president is in dire need of a strong and persuasive performance tonight. Biden now leads in nearly every major battleground state, and the former vice president is also threatening to overtake Trump in some states Trump won easily in 2016.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

President Donald Trump speaks during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press )

Moderator Savannah Guthrie speaks during an NBC News Town Hall with President Donald Trump at Perez Art Museum Miami. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press )

President Donald Trump is seen in a break during an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden, right and moderator George Stephanopoulos arrive for an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (JIM WATSON/AFP )

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a break in an NBC News Town Hall, at Perez Art Museum Miami. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden prepares for a live ABC News town hall format meeting at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos prepares for a town hall format meeting with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Protesters arrested near the Perez Art Museum where President Trump will hold a town hall in Miami. (Brittny Mejia/Los Angeles Times)