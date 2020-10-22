Photos: The final presidential debate

Share
Pressed for time and short of cash, President Trump confronted former Vice President Joe Biden tonight in their second and final debate as the incumbent’s faltering campaign seeks a last-minute comeback before election day.
Organizers of the debate were determined not to allow a repeat of the unruly last face-off between Trump and Biden, which devolved into an incoherent shouting match by Trump’s repeated interruptions.
