A view of Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Fla., home of President Trump, as seen from the West Palm Beach side of the Intracoastal Waterway. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Even in a pandemic, candidates spend much of their time campaigning in one town after another. But what is the America they’ve seen from their own front doorstep? In this series, Times reporters explore the communities the candidates have called home.