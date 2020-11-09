Reflecting on the Trump years

Donald Trump ran his administration like no other president in recent history. Whether you loved him or hated him, he had a strong effect on the American psyche, and historians will be dissecting this era for years to come. We would like to know how he affected you. What personal lessons are you walking away with as you reflect on his time in office?

