Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden meets with House Democrats in push for $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief plan

President Biden speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders in the Oval Office
President Biden speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders in the Oval Office on Friday.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Josh Boak
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Biden met Friday with leading House Democrats who aim to put his $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package on a fast track to becoming law, drawing on new signs of strain in the economy to push for its approval.

“We can’t do too much here, we can do too little,” he told them. “Real, live people are hurting. And we can fix it. And we can fix it and the irony of all ironies is when we help them, we are also helping our competitive capacity, through the remainder of this decade.”

The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle the relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first.

Senate Democrats applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

Advertisement

The budget package now returns to the House, where it will probably be approved again Friday to reflect the changes made by the Senate. The measure can then work its way through committees so that additional relief can be finalized by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It’s an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver.

The push for stimulus comes amid new signs of a weakening U.S. economy. Employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, after cutting 227,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday. Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers and even the healthcare sector shed workers last month, meaning that private employers accounted for a meager gain of 6,000 jobs last month.

Politics

Overlooked in Biden’s COVID-19 proposal: A push to cut child poverty in half

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Politics

Overlooked in Biden’s COVID-19 proposal: A push to cut child poverty in half

Amid arguments over the relief package, the move against child poverty hasn’t gotten much attention. The long-term impact would be major.

“At that rate, it’s going to take 10 years until we hit full employment,” Biden said at the meeting with House Democrats. “That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact.”

Advertisement

The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.7%, but that was mostly due to a decline in the number of people who were either working or looking for a job — a sign that some people are dropping out of the labor force. The U.S. economy is 9.9 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level.

Biden, who has been meeting with lawmakers in recent days to discuss the package, welcomed the leaders of House committees who will be assembling the bill under the budget process known as reconciliation.

Biden also delivered remarks Friday on the economy as he keeps up the pressure on Congress to “act big” on his relief package.

Money for vaccine distributions, direct payments to households, school reopenings and business aid are at stake.

Advertisement

The Senate passed an amendment 99-1 that would prevent the $1,400 in direct checks in Biden’s proposal from going to “upper-income taxpayers.” But the measure, proposed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), is ultimately symbolic and nonbinding and does not specify at what level a person qualifies as upper income.

Politics

While Biden pushes crisis response, Republicans go to war — with themselves

In a photo from Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks with fellow House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, following a meeting called by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Democrats are demanding that the GOP leadership remove her from committee assignments because of her history of using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politics

While Biden pushes crisis response, Republicans go to war — with themselves

President Biden and his coronavirus relief plan are broadly popular, a function of the administration’s consistent messaging efforts -- and a Republican Party so consumed with intraparty fights and extremism that hasn’t mounted much of a counterattack.

More Coverage

California stands to win big as Biden and Democrats embrace Obamacare expansion

The marathon Senate session brought test votes on several Democratic priorities, including a $15-an-hour minimum wage. The Senate by voice vote adopted an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) opposed to raising the wage during the pandemic. Ernst said a wage hike at this time would be “devastating” for small businesses.

None of the amendments to the budget are binding on Democrats as they draft their COVID plan, but passage of a wage increase could prove difficult. Even if a $15 wage can get past procedural challenges in the final bill, passage will require the support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, which could be a tall order.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a vocal proponent of the wage increase, vowed to press ahead. “We need to end the crisis of starvation wages,” he said.

Politics
Josh Boak

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement