Watch live: Trump impeachment trial, Day 3

As the third day of the impeachment trial begins in the Senate, House managers are set to finish presenting their case for convicting former President Trump in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. House managers on Wednesday played previously unseen video footage of the day’s events, showing how close the rioters came to the Senate chambers.

Snow falls on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Wednesday.

