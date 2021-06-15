‘America is back.’ What to know about Biden’s first foreign trip as president

President Biden, on his first overseas trip as president, aimed to repair crucial ties with U.S. allies after his predecessor’s isolationist policies.

He started with the Group of 7 wealthy democracies Friday, then moved to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, an alliance that has worked to preserve global peace since World War II.

“Everyone in that room today understood the shared appreciation that, quite frankly, America is back,” Biden said Monday in Brussels after meetings with NATO member leaders.

He met with the European Council on Tuesday, and he’ll end his trip Wednesday with what is expected to be a tense meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That high-stakes summit comes some three years after President Trump met Putin in Helsinki, Finland, and publicly backed the ex-KGB operative’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election over the conclusions of U.S. intelligence. Biden, in contrast, is expected to deliver a stern warning to the Russian leader over myriad issues.