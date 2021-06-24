Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Biden extends nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days

President Biden walks out of the State Dining room
President Biden walks out of the State Dining room Wednesday. His administration has extended the nationwide moratorium on tenant evictions.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON —

The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

In California, the extension of the nationwide moratorium will protect renters from eviction next month in the event that the state’s own, stronger protections expire, as currently scheduled, at midnight June 30. However, both landlord and tenant groups expect the state to extend its moratorium as well.

Times staff writer Andrew Khouri contributed to this report.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

