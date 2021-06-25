Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City

Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right.
Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, attend a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK —

Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to NBC News that lawyers for the company met virtually with prosecutors Thursday to discuss the case.

“It looks like they are going to come down with charges against the company and that is completely outrageous,” he said, adding that the meeting was on Zoom and lasted for about nine minutes.

Advertisement

“The corporate office will plead not guilty and we will make an immediate motion to dismiss the case against the corporation,” he said.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Politics

He’s been Trump’s tight-lipped accountant for decades. As New York prosecutors close in, will he keep quiet?

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Allen Weisselberg, center, is seen between President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen mentioned Weisselberg, the Trump Organization chief financial officer, several times in his public House Oversight testimony, linking him to hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Politics

He’s been Trump’s tight-lipped accountant for decades. As New York prosecutors close in, will he keep quiet?

As New York prosecutors dig further into Trump Organization’s finances, the former president’s fate may depend on his accountant, Allen Weisselberg.

Fischetti didn’t immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press.

No charges have been filed thus far in the long-running probe. Prosecutors have been scrutinizing Trump’s tax records, subpoenaing documents and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the matter say the investigation has reached a critical point. A grand jury was recent empaneled to weigh evidence and New York Atty. Gen. James said she was assigning two of her lawyers to work with Vance on the criminal probe while she continues a civil investigation of Trump.

Politics

New York attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. Attorney General Letitia James investigators are working with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for two years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Politics

New York attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal

The New York attorney general’s office says that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe

PoliticsWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement