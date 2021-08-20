Where California lawmakers stand on the Afghanistan withdrawal

As the Taliban takes over Afghanistan with little resistance, California lawmakers, like many Americans, have watched, stunned at the rapid fall of a government the U.S. spent 20 years trying to stabilize.

Those in Congress’ largest delegation, with 53 House members and two senators, are split in their views of the United States’ rocky exit from the war-torn nation. Many Republicans are placing blame squarely on President Biden, while Democrats, who make up the bulk of the delegation, have focused on getting people out, pledging to demand answers about the process later.

Politics News Analysis: What went wrong in Afghanistan? With the Taliban in control in Afghanistan’s capital and the Biden administration under fire for a chaotic withdrawal, a look at what went wrong.

Just 13 of today’s delegation held office in Washington when Congress authorized the use of military force following the Sept. 11 attacks. Here’s what some current members are saying now:

