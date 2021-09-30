Democrats delay vote on key bills, keep talking

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a vote late Thursday on President Biden’s infrastructure bill, leaving a key part of his signature domestic agenda in limbo amid deep Democratic infighting.
Democrats plan to continue their work on Friday.
Pelosi (D-San Francisco) had promised centrist Democrats that the House would vote on the infrastructure plan Thursday regardless of whether work was complete on the second, larger portion of Biden’s agenda — a multitrillion-dollar expansion of the nation’s social safety net programs.
The speaker had waged an all-day effort to curry votes on the approximately $1-trillion infrastructure plan and to reach a framework agreement on the size and scope of the safety net bill. White House domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and national economic advisor Brian Deese came to Capitol Hill to help negotiate an agreement between Democratic leaders and two centrist Democratic holdouts in the Senate. But those efforts ended at about 10 p.m.
