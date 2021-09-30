Politics

Democrats delay vote on key bills, keep talking

Nancy Pelosi, James Clyburn and others walk through the halls of the Capitol
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) talks with Majority Leader James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) in the Capitol on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Photography by
Kent Nishimura
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a vote late Thursday on President Biden’s infrastructure bill, leaving a key part of his signature domestic agenda in limbo amid deep Democratic infighting.

Democrats plan to continue their work on Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House members in the Rayburn room on the House side of the U.S. Capitol during a bill enrollment ceremony for H.R. 5305, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Pelosi (D-San Francisco) had promised centrist Democrats that the House would vote on the infrastructure plan Thursday regardless of whether work was complete on the second, larger portion of Biden’s agenda — a multitrillion-dollar expansion of the nation’s social safety net programs.

The speaker had waged an all-day effort to curry votes on the approximately $1-trillion infrastructure plan and to reach a framework agreement on the size and scope of the safety net bill. White House domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and national economic advisor Brian Deese came to Capitol Hill to help negotiate an agreement between Democratic leaders and two centrist Democratic holdouts in the Senate. But those efforts ended at about 10 p.m.

Kamala Harris stands in an elevator as others leave
Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate side of the Capitol.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to reporters.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin in an elevator
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Nancy Pelosi is seen in silhouette in front of camera lights
Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her weekly news conference Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Dianne Feinstein and Jacky Rosen walk together in the Capitol.
Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Photographers take images of Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin III surrounded by journalists.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Stand and sit in a hallway
Reporters wait outside a meeting involving Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and White House aides including Susan Rice.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The U.S. Capitol is shown under a late afternoon sky
Democrats will resume their negotiations at the Capitol on Friday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics
Kent Nishimura

Kent Nishimura is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

