Democrats delay vote on key bills, keep talking

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a vote late Thursday on President Biden’s infrastructure bill, leaving a key part of his signature domestic agenda in limbo amid deep Democratic infighting.

Democrats plan to continue their work on Friday.

Pelosi (D-San Francisco) had promised centrist Democrats that the House would vote on the infrastructure plan Thursday regardless of whether work was complete on the second, larger portion of Biden’s agenda — a multitrillion-dollar expansion of the nation’s social safety net programs.

The speaker had waged an all-day effort to curry votes on the approximately $1-trillion infrastructure plan and to reach a framework agreement on the size and scope of the safety net bill. White House domestic policy advisor Susan Rice and national economic advisor Brian Deese came to Capitol Hill to help negotiate an agreement between Democratic leaders and two centrist Democratic holdouts in the Senate. But those efforts ended at about 10 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris leaves the Senate side of the Capitol. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks to reporters. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her weekly news conference Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Sen. Joe Manchin III surrounded by journalists. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Reporters wait outside a meeting involving Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and White House aides including Susan Rice.

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)