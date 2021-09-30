Advertisement
Politics

My Country

A border wall is fortified with concertina wire
The U.S.-Mexico border wall is fortified with concertina wire at Playas Tijuana.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Tyrone BeasonStaff Writer 
As a Black man in America, I’ve always struggled to embrace a country that promotes the ideals of justice and equality but never fully owns up to its dark history of bigotry, inequality and injustice.

Now, more than any time in recent history, the nation seems divided over this enduring contradiction as we confront the distance between aspiration and reality. Join me as I explore the things that bind us, make sense of the things that tear us apart and search for signs of healing. This is a series of stories we’re calling “My Country.”

