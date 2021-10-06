Biden administration expected to reach new security agreement with Mexico

The Biden administration is expected on Friday to launch a new security deal with Mexico that tackles the most violent drug cartels and migrant smugglers while jettisoning the cornerstone of the last decade of U.S.-Mexico law-enforcement partnership.

The overhaul comes after Mexican officials have repeatedly complained of a 2008 arrangement with Washington that they say only exacerbated violence and that they’ve declared dead.

It is timed to the arrival of a high-level delegation of U.S. officials in Mexico City: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“In matters of security, there has to be a new chapter,” Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said ahead of the delegation’s arrival.

The leftist government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been especially contemptuous of the so-called Merida Initiative that the then Obama administration in 2008 concurred with then President Felipe Calderon - a bitter rival of Lopez Obrador.

The multi-million-dollar initiative became the basis for a vast U.S.-Mexico cooperation to fight drug-trafficking, share military intelligence, revamp Mexican law enforcement and judiciary and build accountability in the Mexican government.

It was the backbone of U.S. policy in Mexico.

But it was also heavy on hardware, military action and the so-called kingpin strategy - killing or capturing the top leaders of drug cartels hoping that would cause them to fold. In fact, in most cartels, there was a cadre able to rise to leadership, often more violently than their predecessors.

It is time, Ebrard said, “to leave the Merida Initiative behind.” Its premises are foreign to what the current Mexican government is attempting to achieve in public security, he said.

What exactly that public-security strategy is remains unclear. Violence and the murder rate across Mexico have only soared in recent years, whether related to drug trafficking, human smuggling, simple street crime or other enterprises.

All partners in the Merida initiative appear to acknowledge that it has been flailing for years.

“The U.S. side recognizes that a once-strong cooperation has been in decline,” said Andrew Selee, a Mexico expert who is now president of the Migration Policy Institute in Washington. “It needs new energy.”

The Merida Initiative was sort of the bible, the blueprint for U.S,-Mexico security relationships for a decade.

Roberta Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico and formerly the top State Department official for Latin America, agrees Merida is outdated but believes it had success until recent changes.

“This cooperation has eroded in recent years, and with it the utility of Mérida,” she said in comments in an online chat with the InterAmerican Dialogue.

Nevertheless, it created an unprecedented and valuable “culture of cooperation.”

“Mexico and the United States must redefine their security priorities for a new binational strategy— one that respects sovereignty and responds to the actual causes of insecurity,” she said.

In the revamping, it is likely more attention will be focused on cartel money transactions and the cartels’ activities in the U.S., people familiar with the discussions said.

In a list of 10 demands that Ebrad produced, Mexico is also asking for better extradition rights. So far, most extraditions go north from Mexico to the U.S., not the other way around.

Mexico also wants something it has been seeking for years: better U.S. control of weapons floating into Mexico. By some counts, 70% of all weapons confiscated in Mexico can be traced to U.S. sources.

“Can they talk about this as a shared challenge?” Selee said.

The U.S., meanwhile, hopes that the stiffened resistance to smugglers will reduce the arrivals of illegal immigrants to the U.S. southern border, where the numbers have broken records in recent months.

U.S. administrations - Biden now and former President Trump before - have pressured Mexico to block the flow of people from Central America attempting to reach the U.S. border. Mexico has had spotty success on that. And in recent weeks, Haitian migrants have joined the surge.

The U.S. officials are also expected to raise the issue of illicit shipments to the U.S. of fentanyl, a powerful and often deadly synthetic opioid.

The already troubled security partnership hit a lowpoint last year when the U.S. arrested former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on drug trafficking charges as he traveled in California. Mexican officials said they were not informed of the arrest, and protested vehemently. Eventually, the U.S. relented, extradited him to Mexico, where he was released without charges. Mexico, as a reaction, imposed new restrictions on the ability of foreign agents to operate in Mexico.

Blinken and his colleagues will have to tackle the lingering mistrust first and foremost, said Andrew Rudman, head of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan think tank in Washington.

“Confidence and trust have to be restored,” he said. “The most important thing is they’re talking, restoring a dialogue after so much damage.”

Staff writer Wilkinson reported from Washington and special correspondent Sanchez from Mexico City.

