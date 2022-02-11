U.S. warnings turn more dire about prospect for Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia “has all the forces it needs” to launch an invasion of Ukraine, a top Biden administration official said Friday, warning Americans in the country to leave immediately ahead of a war that could start within days.

Speaking from the White House briefing room, national security advisor Jake Sullivan cited shifting U.S. intelligence that showed “new [Russian] forces arriving at the Ukraine border.”

Although he would not elaborate on the new intelligence, Sullivan warned that an attack “could begin during the Olympics.”

The comments echoed those by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken earlier in the day from Melbourne, Australia.

Sullivan also issued a stark warning to Americans who might be in Ukraine, urging them to leave immediately ahead of a potential aerial assault by Russia that could block departure points including airports. He added that, unlike in Afghanistan last year after the country fell more quickly than expected to the Taliban, there would not be an airlift to rescue stranded American citizens and visa holders.

