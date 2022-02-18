Advertisement
What do you want President Biden to address in his State of the Union speech?

President Biden speaks in the House as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on
President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on.
(Chip Somodevilla / Associated Press)
By Erin B. Logan
Anumita Kaur
President Biden was elected as a healer. It’s clear in Year 2 that he still has work to do. Ahead of the president’s March 1 State of the Union address to Congress, we want to hear from you. Tell us what matters most to you. What should Biden talk about?

The president is preparing to deliver the annual report on the state of the nation as we enter the third year of a global pandemic. That shared experience has unsettled our lives and politics in different ways. Some of us have returned to something approximating normal. Others are grieving or recovering — both physically and mentally — from the virus itself, or the ongoing social and financial upheaval that came with it. Many of us are fearful, angry or just plain burned out.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

Anumita Kaur

Anumita Kaur is a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, based out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. Kaur was born and raised in California. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she studied sociology and history. Prior to joining The Times in November 2021, she was a reporter for Pacific Daily News on Guam, where her work spanned just about everything, but brought particular focus onto the island’s U.S. military presence. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

