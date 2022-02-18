What do you want President Biden to address in his State of the Union speech?

President Biden was elected as a healer. It’s clear in Year 2 that he still has work to do. Ahead of the president’s March 1 State of the Union address to Congress, we want to hear from you. Tell us what matters most to you. What should Biden talk about?

The president is preparing to deliver the annual report on the state of the nation as we enter the third year of a global pandemic. That shared experience has unsettled our lives and politics in different ways. Some of us have returned to something approximating normal. Others are grieving or recovering — both physically and mentally — from the virus itself, or the ongoing social and financial upheaval that came with it. Many of us are fearful, angry or just plain burned out.