Garcia and Kamlager advance to general election in two L.A. County House races

Democrats Robert Garcia, the mayor of Long Beach, and state Sen. Sydney Kamlager on Friday clinched the top spots in their respective Los Angeles County congressional districts and will move on to the November general election.

Garcia is expected to face Republican schools trustee John Briscoe to represent a new, Latino-majority district that stretches from Southeast L.A. cities down to Long Beach.

Democrats have a 38-percentage-point voter registration edge in the new 42nd Congressional District, which was created by the state’s redistricting commission as California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. It combined chunks of districts represented by two veteran members of Congress, who both announced in December that they would retire at the end of their terms.

Kamlager is expected to compete with former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry, a fellow Democrat, in the fall to represent one of the three California congressional districts represented by Black politicians.

The 37th Congressional District, which includes South Los Angeles, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and part of Culver City, is an open seat because Rep. Karen Bass opted to run for mayor of Los Angeles. The district is solidly blue: Democrats have a 59-percentage-point voter registration edge over Republicans.

Bass endorsed Kamlager, who also won the backing of other prominent House Democrats, including Rep. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank. Perry has been endorsed by Rep. Maxine Waters, a powerhouse in Black politics in Los Angeles.

Given the two districts’ overwhelming Democratic tilt, neither contest is expected to be a major focus of the national parties in the general election.

Republicans are widely expected to take control of Congress in November. California’s 52-member congressional delegation, the largest in the nation, will shape how much power Republicans have, and there are a handful of races that are expected to be vigorously — and expensively — contested in the fall.