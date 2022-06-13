Jan. 6 panel to show evidence that Trump knew he lost, but spread fraud lies anyway

Former Trump campaign manager William Stepien will testify Monday in a hearing expected to focus on the former president’s decision to spread false allegations of election fraud, despite admonitions from his own administration and campaign staff who told him his claims were groundless.

Monday’s hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will also focus on Trump’s decision to declare victory on election night even though he was repeatedly told the results did not back his assertion.

The committee touched on the topic during its June 9 hearing, which featured clips of former Atty. Gen. William Barr and other high-ranking Trump campaign officials telling the committee of how and when they had informed Trump he had lost. Depositions the committee included as exhibits in a court case show the campaign had determined in mid-November that Trump’s claims were false, and Trump had largely handed proving fraud over to his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani rather than people with election experience.

Similar to the first hearing, Monday’s presentation will feature records and clips of testimony from depositions, but will be more in depth. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) will lead the hearing with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose).

The first witnesses speaking in person Monday will be Stepien, who was Trump’s final campaign manager, and former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who was involved in the network’s decision to announce that Joe Biden won Arizona on election night.

The second panel of witnesses includes conservative election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former U.S. Atty. for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak and former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.