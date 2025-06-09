Putting the bully in bully pulpit, Trump escalates in L.A. rather than seeking calm
-
-
-
- Share via
- Trump has abandoned the traditional role of consoler-in-chief to make things worse in L.A.
- President George H.W. Bush’s actions following acquittals in the Rodney King case are instructive.
When four Los Angeles police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King, President George H.W. Bush expressed the shock and horror many Americans felt.
“What you saw and what I saw on the TV video was revolting,” Bush said in a nationally televised speech from the Oval Office. “I felt anger. I felt pain. I thought: How can I explain this to my grandchildren?”
Bush spoke after dispatching National Guard troops to Los Angeles following three days of civil unrest sparked by the not-guilty verdicts — some of the worst domestic violence the country had ever seen. He acted at the request of California Gov. Pete Wilson and Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley.
Bush offered no apologies. To the contrary, he said “there can be no excuse ... for the murder, arson, theft, and vandalism that have terrorized the law-abiding citizens of Los Angeles.”
At the same time, however, Bush sought to address some of the underlying issues — the racist history of the LAPD, chief among them — that festered for decades before exploding into molten rage. And he promised to use Washington’s power to pursue justice, which eventually led to a federal trial of the officers who battered King.
President Trump is sending the National Guard to Los Angeles over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom by invoking rarely used federal powers.
That is, historically, what presidents have done: Facing volatile circumstances, confronting crises, they summon the powers of their office to explain, to ameliorate, to reassure and above all, to try to calm the situation.
Anger and aggrievement are the twin engines that power the president’s glowering soul. He used the pretense of some relatively modest, scattered protests to seize control of California’s National Guard and unilaterally dispatch troops to Los Angeles — launching an assault on the Constitution and the limits of presidential power yet again.
He demonstrated anew his eagerness to divide and conquer and, with swagger, put the bully into bully pulpit.
“He does not see that calming role as being very integral to what he does,” said Julian Zelizer, a Princeton historian and author of a book on Trump’s first term. “He is definitely willing to provoke conflict and to fuel division rather than to move in the opposite way. ... Instead of calming a situation, it’s the opposite. It’s ramping up a situation.”
Before we continue, let’s be clear. As Bush said, there’s no excuse for arson, theft or vandalism.
Violent protest doesn’t bring about justice. It only begets more violence. It justifies crackdowns like the one Trump has so eagerly employed — playing into the president’s hands, as Gov. Gavin Newsom put it.
Moreover, waving the flag of a foreign country isn’t prideful, or politically smart in the least. Rightly or wrongly, it’s inciteful, serving only to distract from and hurt the pro-migrant cause the flag-wavers profess to champion.
And, to be clear, there are some people who use protests like the ones against Trump’s immigration raids as a cover and excuse to pursue an extraneous agenda of violence and anarchy. They’re doing more than just physical damage.
None of which, however, justifies the conduct of a president who, when faced with flames, comes running with gasoline. Instead of a steady hand or the consoler-in-chief, we have a political arsonist residing in the White House.
The fact Trump dispatched troops to tamp down protests in Los Angeles, the biggest blue megalopolis in the nation’s biggest blue state, cannot be ignored.
“The president loves to take symbolic acts,” said George Edwards, a presidential scholar at Texas A&M University, in this instance targeting California and an enduring nemesis, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and using immigration — long an issue at the heart of his political agenda — as his sword and shield.
“Aside from an incidental goal of keeping peace,” Edwards said, “I think that’s important in his mind.”
You can practically see Trump salivate.
And there is something else worth noting, as the president calls in the Guard and positions himself as the savior of law-and-order.
“They spit, we hit!’” Trump blustered, warning demonstrators of the consequences they would face if they assaulted police and troops in such a manner.
This from a president who unconditionally pardoned 1,500 criminals convicted in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its peace officers — one of whom attacked a policeman by plunging a stun gun multiple times into his neck.
“You tase, we’re unfazed!” — is that how it’s going to be, so long as the violence is conducted on Trump’s behalf?
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump called in the National Guard with the expectation that it would ‘hopefully prevent and deter some of this violence.’
In the decade since his descent down a gilded escalator — and emergence as the most dominant and consequential political figure of the 21st century — Trump has proven himself a peerless master of distraction and deflection. And so it is again.
But in looking out for his own interests, and conflating policy with personal grudges, Trump has abdicated one of the major responsibilities of a president: to dampen unruly passions, to quell violence and, as the preamble of the Constitution states, to “insure domestic tranquility.”
“Any moment like this is very dangerous,” Zelizer said, “because the more force that that is there, the more potential there is for something bad to happen.”
We can hope for the best. But this will probably not end well.
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article portrays former President Donald Trump’s response to Los Angeles protests as a deliberate escalation, emphasizing his use of the National Guard to assert federal authority over a Democratic-led city and state[1][5]. It contrasts his approach with President George H.W. Bush’s handling of the 1992 Rodney King verdict, which combined law enforcement action with efforts to address systemic police racism[1][3].
- Trump is framed as prioritizing political symbolism—targeting California and Gov. Gavin Newsom—over de-escalation, leveraging immigration as a divisive issue to rally his base[1][5]. The piece criticizes his alignment with violent actors (e.g., pardoning Jan. 6 rioters) while harshly condemning anti-Trump protesters, highlighting a perceived double standard[1].
- The author argues that Trump’s actions undermine the presidential duty to “insure domestic tranquility,” instead fueling unrest through provocative rhetoric and constitutional overreach[1][5].
Different views on the topic
- Historical precedent, such as Bush’s response to the Rodney King riots, illustrates a federal strategy blending immediate law enforcement (e.g., deploying the National Guard) with long-term reforms, like federal civil rights trials for the officers involved[3][4]. This approach acknowledged systemic issues while condemning violence[2][3].
- Critics of the article might argue that forceful federal intervention is necessary when local authorities fail to maintain order, as seen in the 1992 curfews and National Guard deployment that ultimately quelled the riots[2][4]. They could contend that Trump’s actions align with this precedent, prioritizing public safety over political optics.
- Some may defend Trump’s focus on law enforcement as a deterrent against anarchist elements exploiting protests, echoing Bush’s 1992 stance that “there can be no excuse” for violence even amid broader societal grievances[1][2].
Get the latest from Mark Z. Barabak
Focusing on politics out West, from the Golden Gate to the U.S. Capitol.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.