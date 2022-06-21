Advertisement
Share
Politics

‘I need 11,000 votes, give me a break’: Raffensperger details Trump’s election demands

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, center, testifies as the House select committee
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, center, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, left, and Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling, right, look on.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Anumita KaurStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger fielded a flood of demands from then-President Trump after the 2020 election to address alleged election fraud, according to testimony from Tuesday’s hearing on the insurrection.

“‘I just want to find 11,780 votes,’ ” Raffensperger said Trump told him during a phone call. “I need 11,000 votes, give me a break.”

The audio played by the the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack depicted an increasingly frantic Trump, with the former president’s requests to Raffensperger growing more explicit as time went on. Members of the audience in the Cannon Caucus Room, where the Jan. 6 hearings are taking place, laughed throughout the audio clips.

“I think you’re gonna find that they are shredding ballots, because they have to get rid of the ballots,” Trump said on one phone call to Raffensperger. “The ballots are corrupt.”

Raffensperger said that he maintained his stance that the election in Georgia was not rigged or subject to fraud.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, left, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling, look on. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politics

State officials received scores of calls from Giuliani, other Trump allies after 2020 election

‘Pressuring public servants into betraying their oath was a fundamental part of the playbook,’ said committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).
Advertisement

“What I knew is that we didn’t have any votes to find,” Raffensperger told the panel Tuesday. “There was no shredding of ballots.”

Tuesday was the fourth day of hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The next hearing, led by a nine-member House select committee, is on Thursday.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Anumita Kaur

Anumita Kaur is a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, based out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. Kaur was born and raised in California. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara, where she studied sociology and history. Prior to joining The Times in November 2021, she was a reporter for Pacific Daily News on Guam, where her work spanned just about everything, but brought particular focus onto the island’s U.S. military presence. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement