Advertisement
Share
Politics

Jan. 6 panel to receive Trump family footage from 2020 election and Capitol insurrection

Closeup of Trump gesturing
Former President Donald Trump speaks as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, right, listens prior to Trump’s Marine One departure from the White House July 29, 2020.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Sarah D. WireStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

British filmmaker Alex Holder on Tuesday complied with a subpoena to turn over to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, documentary footage he filmed during the final six weeks of President Trump’s reelection campaign along with footage of the attack on the Capitol.

The footage includes exclusive interviews with President Trump, his children Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Vice President Mike Pence.

The videos could give the committee a never-before-seen view of the president and vice president’s thoughts and actions before and after the election.

“As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately,” Holder said in a statement. “We have dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for and we are fully cooperating.”

Holder said he will sit for a deposition Thursday, the date of the next scheduled committee hearing.

The footage, which Holder said he did not previously have legal permission to release, will be part of a series titled “Unprecedented,” scheduled to be released in three parts this summer on a streaming service Holder did not name.

Politics
Sarah D. Wire

Sarah D. Wire covers the Justice Department and national security for the Los Angeles Times with a focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and domestic extremism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement