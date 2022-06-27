Advertisement
House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday to present new evidence

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney at a hearing.
Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) gives opening remarks as Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) looks on earlier this month.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The House Jan. 6 panel is calling a surprise hearing this week to present evidence it says it recently obtained, raising expectations of new bombshells in the sweeping investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July.

The subject of the new hearing is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment on its substance.

The committee’s investigation has been ongoing during the hearings that started three weeks ago, and the nine-member panel has continued to compile evidence. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of then-President Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021, from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

Holder said last week that he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

The filmmaker said the footage includes exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail as well as before and after the insurrection at the Capitol.

It is uncertain whether Holder’s footage will be the subject of the hearing on Tuesday, or whether Holder himself will be there. A lawyer for Holder declined to comment.

The panel has held five hearings so far, and at least two more hearings were planned for July. Lawmakers said the future hearings would focus on domestic extremists who breached the Capitol that day and on what Trump was doing as the violence unfolded.

