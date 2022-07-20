Biden to take executive action on climate amid pressure to declare emergency

President Biden on Wednesday will announce executive actions to confront climate change, just days after his legislative agenda to tackle the crisis faced a major setback in the Senate, administration officials said.

Biden will lay out the new measures in a speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts that is being converted into a manufacturing facility specializing in products used to help convert wind into energy. His actions will not include declaring a climate emergency, a step progressives and advocates have pressed him to take after congressional talks to include energy and climate provisions in a legislative package collapsed last week.

Such an emergency decree would unlock federal funding and resources to strengthen renewable energy initiatives and restrict new federal oil drilling, advocates say.

White House Press Secretary Karine Kean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday not to expect Biden to announce such an action during his speech in Somerset, Mass. “Again, everything is on the table,” she said. “It’s just not going to be this week on that decision.”

The White House continues to weigh using emergency powers and other executive orders as congressional negotiations proceed over a legislative package that had once included funding to combat climate change. Those provisions were jettisoned this week, however, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected including them in the spending plan. Manchin, who has repeatedly upended Biden’s domestic agenda, said he would oppose any legislative package that includes spending on climate or energy provisions, citing concerns over inflation.

White House national climate advisor Gina McCarthy said Wednesday that Biden wouldn’t wait for Congress to act and hinted the executive measures would be the first of many the White House is planning to roll out.

“The announcement today is going to be about making the case that climate change is an emergency, outlining actions that we’re going to be moving forward over the coming weeks,” McCarthy said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.” “And the president will make very clear again that this is an emergency and we are going to act. But the president is going to outline that at his pace.”

Biden has vowed to take “strong executive action” if the Senate refuses to pass legislation to tackle climate change and bolster clean energy efforts. But any unilateral action will be limited in scope after the Supreme Court sharply restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate carbon emissions last month.

Biden will deliver remarks at the Brayton Point Power Station, the former site of the largest coal-powered electricity plant in New England. The plant shuttered in 2017 and is being converted into a manufacturing facility for undersea transmission cables and other equipment used to tie offshore wind plants along the East Coast into New England’s electrical grid.