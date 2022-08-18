Trump search affidavit should be partly unsealed, judge says

Portions of the FBI affidavit used to secure a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate should be unsealed, a federal judge in Florida said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday gave the Justice Department one week to propose what information in the document should be kept secret.

“I’m not prepared to find that the affidavit should be fully sealed,” Reinhart said during a hearing on a request from news media organizations and others to publicly release the affidavit.

Reinhart made the remarks moments after Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief, told him that an ongoing investigation would be “severely compromised” if the affidavit is released, adding that a line-by-line redaction of the document was unrealistic.

The judge said the government is free to propose that everything be redacted but that he is unlikely to agree. He said he will propose his own redactions if he disagrees with the Justice Department’s proposals.

