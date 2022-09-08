Advertisement
Politics

Justice Department plans to appeal special master decision in Trump Mar-a-Lago search

An aerial view of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
(Steve Helber / Associated Press)
By Sarah D. Wire
Staff WriterFollow
WASHINGTON — 

The Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home, and to temporarily halt the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday that it will would appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Monday, Cannon decided to approve an outside legal expert to review the records taken during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any materials that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

This is a developing story.

Sarah D. Wire

Sarah D. Wire covers the Justice Department and national security for the Los Angeles Times with a focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and domestic extremism.

