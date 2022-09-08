Justice Department plans to appeal special master decision in Trump Mar-a-Lago search

The Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s decision to grant former President Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home, and to temporarily halt the Justice Department’s use of the records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department notified U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday that it will would appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. On Monday, Cannon decided to approve an outside legal expert to review the records taken during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any materials that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

This is a developing story.