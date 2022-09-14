The IRS is getting a lot more money for audits. Should you be worried?

Did a shiver go down your spine when you heard that Congress is pouring a whopping $80 billion into the Internal Revenue Service over the next 10 years to beef up the nation’s tax collection system?

To borrow from President Reagan, among the most dreaded words in the English language are: I’m from the IRS and I’m here to audit your taxes.

But, hard as it may be to believe, all that new money is almost certainly good news. It doesn’t mean the tax cops are more likely to be on your tail.

In fact, it might make the whole business of paying your taxes easier and better, maybe even reduce the amount all of us have to pay.