Advertisement
Politics

Lawyers found more classified documents at Biden’s home

President Biden listens while sitting in a chair.
President Biden listens as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday in Washington.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Lawyers for President Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.

Advertisement
President Joe Biden talks with reporters before he and first lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Jill Biden is having surgery to remove a small lesion found above her right eye during a routine skin cancer screening (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

World & Nation

Biden team finds more documents with classified markings, source says

President Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings, a source told the Associated Press.

Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice. He said the department officials with him “immediately took possession of them.”

Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement