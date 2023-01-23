Advertisement
Politics

Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 insurrection

Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep former President Trump in power.

The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Fla.; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory.

It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes speaks at a rally outside the White House in 2017.

World & Nation

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case

The conviction hands the Justice Department a major victory in its prosecutions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to overturn President Biden’s win.

Advertisement

They are some of the most serious cases brought so far in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation, which continues to grow two years after the riot. The Justice Department has brought nearly 1,000 cases and the tally increases by the week.

Defense attorneys sought to downplay group members’ violent messages as mere bluster and said the Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events before the riot. They seized on prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to storm the Capitol before Jan. 6 and told jurors that the extremists who attacked the Capitol acted spontaneously, like thousands of other rioters.

PoliticsWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement