Advertisement
World & Nation

What’s happens next for Tennessee’s expelled Democratic lawmakers?

Former Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson waves to his supporters.
Former Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson waves to his supporters as he delivers his final remarks on the floor of the House chamber after being expelled from the Legislature on Thursday.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
NASHVILLE — 

Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control. Here’s a look at what could happen next.

What happened?

Republicans voted Thursday to expel two Black lawmakers who last week approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant after joining protesters calling for the passage of gun-control measures.

The protests followed the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.

GOP leaders argued that the move against Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson was necessary to draw a line against lawmakers using protest to disrupt House proceedings.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, also participated in the House floor protest. She survived a move to expel her by one vote.

Advertisement

What’s next?

County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers’ districts will choose replacements to serve until a special election can be held.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, back left and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, huddle on the floor of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust the three House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Politics

Tennessee’s House expels two of three Democrats involved in gun control protest

Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House expelled two of three Democratic members for their roles in a demonstration in favor of gun control after the Nashville school shooting.

The commissions could choose Jones and Pearson, letting them return to the Capitol. The expelled lawmakers also would be eligible to run in the special elections to fill the seats.

Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.

World & NationPolitics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement