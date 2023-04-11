Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg sues Rep. Jim Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry

Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg speaks at a news conference last week after the arraignment of former President Trump.

Manhattan Dist. Atty. Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the Ohio Republican of a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his prosecution of former President Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg’s handling of the Trump case.

In recent weeks, the Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena seeking testimony from a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation. The committee has also sought documents and testimony about the case from Bragg and his office. Bragg has rejected those requests.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it describes as Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. The D.A.’s office, however, points to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

Bragg, in his lawsuit, said he’s taking legal action “in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

A request for comment from Jordan was not immediately returned.