Fulton County D.A. to announce charges in 2020 Georgia election probe this summer

Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis.
(Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA — 

The prosecutor who is investigating whether then-President Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday that she expects to announce charging decisions this summer.

Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis wrote in a letter to Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions during the court term that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1 and urged “heightened security.” She said she was notifying Labat so he would have time to prepare for adequate security around the courthouse.

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction,” Willis wrote, adding that this may include “acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community.”

She wrote that her team would be in touch to talk about arrangements.

The letter was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested that the top elections official “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

