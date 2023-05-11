Complete coverage of U.S. immigration policy Title 42
Title 42, a public health statute that allowed the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants who crossed the border with Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to lift at 8:59 p.m. PST on Thursday.
The decades-old statute was invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. With the country’s COVID-19 health emergency set to expire under the Biden administration, so will the Title 42 orders.
Officials expect a significant increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S.-Mexico border in the coming days.
U.S.-Mexico border towns brace for Title 42 expiration as migrant arrivals push capacity limits
Across the southern border with Mexico on Wednesday, communities, migrants and border agents braced for the long-anticipated end of Title 42 orders. Most U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities were already overcapacity.
New ICE program will put families under home curfew, deport those who fail asylum screenings
A new ICE program set to take effect soon will subject migrant families to GPS monitoring and a curfew.
‘We are giving ... individuals who are in our custody the option of voluntarily returning to the country from which they came,’ DHS chief says.
The border policy that has expelled asylum seekers for more than three years is set to end Thursday. However, it may seem like not much has changed.
Biden to send 1,500 active-duty soldiers to U.S.-Mexico border before Title 42 order expires. About 2,500 National Guard members are already there.
U.S. to set up migrant centers in Guatemala, Colombia to curb border arrivals when Title 42 orders end
When Title 42 orders lift, immigration agents will return to processing people under Title 8. Deportations under Title 8 carry stiffer consequences.
Administration officials say the pause is temporary and designed to ensure that the country is prepared for a potential increase in border crossings.
U.S. immigration politics have shifted on their axis over the last 10 days. Now ‘we will never go back to what it was before Trump,’ one advocate warns.
Asylum seekers face decision to split up families or wait indefinitely under new border policy
Families seeking asylum are finding themselves confronted with a seemingly impossible decision: Wait indefinitely for enough appointments to open up for the whole family through a new mobile app, or split up.
The plan calls for expelling more migrants without considering their asylum claims; expanding avenues for Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans to enter.
The justices grant an appeal from GOP-led states that sought to keep Title 42 in place to prevent a new surge of migrants.
President Biden’s lawyers urged the Supreme Court to reject an emergency appeal from Republican-led states and end the Trump-era COVID-19 border policy.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. issued a temporary order that will preserve — for now — a policy that turned away most migrants seeking asylum.
President Biden spoke with Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador as pressure mounts over White House immigration plan to end Title 42 authority.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas defended the administration’s plan to rescind pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum.
The Supreme Court upholds Biden’s broad power to repeal the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.
Title 42 is a public health policy that’s being used to determine whether immigrants can cross the border. Here’s how it works.
Even as Biden administration officials call Title 42 a ‘source of pain,’ they’re defending the Trump-era pandemic policy.
Few along the border, from asylum seekers to U.S. agents, have answers for how President Biden will confront the challenge left to him by Trump, with about 30,000 migrants waiting in limbo and thousands more heading north.