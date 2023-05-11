Advertisement
Complete coverage of U.S. immigration policy Title 42

A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks away from a group of migrants lined up outdoors
A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks away from a group of migrants waiting between the double fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana on Monday.
(Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Title 42, a public health statute that allowed the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants who crossed the border with Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to lift at 8:59 p.m. PST on Thursday.

The decades-old statute was invoked by the Trump administration in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. With the country’s COVID-19 health emergency set to expire under the Biden administration, so will the Title 42 orders.

Officials expect a significant increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S.-Mexico border in the coming days.

