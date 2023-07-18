Trump says he’s officially target of U.S. probe into efforts to undo 2020 election

Former President Trump said Tuesday that federal prosecutors have told his legal team that he is a target of their investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election and keep him in power.

Trump said in a statement released on his Truth Social platform that his attorneys were told in a letter from the Justice Department on Sunday night that he was the focus of the investigation and that he had four days to respond to the federal grand jury weighing an indictment.

It’s the clearest sign yet that special counsel Jack Smith is close to seeking an indictment of Trump, though it’s unclear what charges he’s considering and whether others will be indicted. So-called target letters typically precede an indictment.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment. The special counsel normally does not comment before charges are brought.

Trump received a similar letter shortly before Smith, who was appointed in November by U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, charged the former president last month with intentionally holding on to classified information after leaving office and failing to comply with a subpoena to return the documents.

The FBI recovered the records during an August search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump’s lawyers are scheduled to appear in a Florida court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing about the timing of the case and how the classified records will be handled.

Advertisement

Politics The Californians whose scam PACs tricked Trump and Clinton supporters out of millions The profits from the scheme are among the highest on record in the small but growing world of scam PACs, which prosecutors say have operated in the U.S. “with relative impunity.”

Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and has attempted to cast his potential legal issues as an attempt to damage him politically.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that “they have now effectively indicted me three times ... with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta” and added in capital letters: “This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total (political) weaponization of law enforcement!”

Trump also faces a potential indictment in Fulton County, Ga. regarding efforts to pressure state officials to “find” the votes needed for him to win the key state in the 2020 election. Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis in Atlanta has indicated an indictment decision will be made before Sept. 1.

In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court this week rejected Trump’s efforts to block Willis’ investigation into 2020 election interference.

Trump was indicted in April in New York City on charges related to an alleged hush-money payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign.