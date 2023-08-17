Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election case

Former President Trump speaks to reporters at Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Advertisement

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four cases and four cities.