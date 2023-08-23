Rudy Giuliani arrives in Georgia to surrender in Fulton County election case

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Trump, speaks during a news conference on legal challenges to vote counting in Pennsylvania on Nov. 7, 2020.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani plans to surrender at a Fulton County, Ga., jail Wednesday following an indictment handed down last week in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s legal team intends to meet with staff from Dist. Atty. Fani Willis’ office Wednesday afternoon to negotiate bond before he surrenders at the Fulton County jail.

He was indicted with Trump and 17 others and accused of a conspiracy to disrupt the 2020 presidential vote in Fulton County, elsewhere in Georgia and in other states by misleading voters, the courts and state and federal lawmakers about the outcome, along with giving them false instructions about what could be done to overturn the results in order to keep Trump in power.

A former federal prosecutor, Giuliani is charged with solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and other crimes related to a scheme to organize fake slates of electors in Georgia and other states in an effort to cast doubt on Joe Biden’s win when Congress met to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 19 indicted defendants have until 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday to surrender, and several high-profile defendants have yet to do so, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is trying to remove his part of the case to federal court.

Trump announced on social media Monday that he plans to surrender Thursday. His bond was set at $200,000.

Four others surrendered for booking at the Fulton County jail Wednesday, according to jail records.

Georgia lawyer Ray Smith, who helped the Trump campaign challenge the 2020 results in court, had a bond set at $50,000.

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who helped devise the fake elector scheme, had a bond set at $100,00.

David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who is accused of organizing the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting of fake electors in the Georgia Capitol, had his bond set at $75,000. He is also trying to have his case removed to federal court.

Cathy Latham, a fake elector who signed documents purporting to be one of Georgia’s valid 2020 presidential electors, is also implicated in the effort to breach the election management system in Coffee County. Her bond was set at $75,000.

John Eastman, a California attorney and Trump ally, surrendered Tuesday.

Eastman is accused of pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay Congress’ certification of the election results or to throw out Georgia’s votes, and of helping to organize the fake slates of electors in Georgia and other states.

Eastman’s bond was set at $100,000. He is charged with nine counts including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Earlier Tuesday, former bail bondsman Scott Hall also surrendered to authorities. His bond was set at $10,000. He is accused of helping a team working for Trump’s allies to access and copy the Coffee County, Ga., election system. In Georgia, election equipment is owned by the state, not the county.