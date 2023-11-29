‘Woke,’ Disney and COVID-19: The Newsom-DeSantis debate ultimate bingo cards
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are headed for the Fox News debate stage on Thursday evening. Here’s your shot at having a little fun with the showdown between the blue- and red-state leaders using our printable bingo cards.
California vs. Florida Cheat Sheet: What have Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis actually done for their states?
Your guide to understanding Newsom and DeSantis ahead of their Thursday debate — and how they are shaping life in California and Florida.
Download and print any or all of our four different bingo cards to play along:
