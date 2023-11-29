Advertisement
‘Woke,’ Disney and COVID-19: The Newsom-DeSantis debate ultimate bingo cards

Bingo card for debate with Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
(Graphic by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; photos by Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times and Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are headed for the Fox News debate stage on Thursday evening. Here’s your shot at having a little fun with the showdown between the blue- and red-state leaders using our printable bingo cards.

Politics

Download and print any or all of our four different bingo cards to play along:

