California vs. Florida: The Newsom-DeSantis rivalry is part of an epic culture war
The California-Florida rivalry has never been fiercer. The two giant states are known for their sunny weather, their Disney parks and their ambitious governors, Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, who are due to debate Nov. 30. But their political cultures couldn’t be more different. How do these two states really stack up on healthcare, homelessness, free speech, education, COVID-19, the economy and housing? Here’s what you need to know.
California vs. Florida: The surprising answer to which state handled COVID better
Amid controversies over stay-at-home and masking orders, a lasting difference between Govs. Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis’ approach may end up being rhetoric on vaccine safety.
Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his unlikely relationship with Gavin Newsom: ‘We just hit it off’
After the success of their recent meetings, Sean Hannity invites California Gov. Gavin Newsom to debate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his Fox News show.
Nov. 26, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will debate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis later this month, releases an ad attacking Florida’s six-week abortion ban.
Nov. 19, 2023
Appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are seeking communications between Disney and local media, as well as documents related to the company’s position on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Nov. 17, 2023
In a Florida boom town, builders and homeless services providers fret: ‘We can’t be L.A.’
Jacksonville, Fla., has a good track record for moving homeless people off the streets. But as the city continues to grow, local builders and advocates worry about creating another housing crisis like the one in Los Angeles.
Aug. 11, 2023
Reparations, Black Panthers — no topics are off limits in this AP class on Black history. Pupils say they’re now more likely to vote and be involved in their communities.
July 24, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, igniting the latest in a series of squabbles between the two politicians.
June 25, 2023
Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Gov. Ron DeSantis with kidnapping charges after South American migrants were flown to Sacramento.
June 5, 2023
Ron DeSantis made his name on culture war issues. But the new presidential candidate’s healthcare record includes running one of the least-insured states in America.
May 24, 2023
Disney sues Ron DeSantis over Florida district: ‘A targeted campaign of government retaliation’
Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been battling over the company’s self-governing powers in the area of the state that includes Walt Disney World Resort.
April 26, 2023
The Board of Education approved a ban on classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.
April 19, 2023
Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a long-running battle over the company’s self-governing powers in the area encompassing Walt Disney World Resort.
April 26, 2023
Newsom heading to Florida to meet with students from college that DeSantis wants to take over
Gov. Gavin Newsom is heading to Sarasota, Fla., to meet with students at an embattled college campus that has become a symbol of the national culture wars.
April 5, 2023
With $10 million in campaign funds, Gov. Gavin Newsom opened a new federal political action committee dubbed the “Campaign for Democracy” to boost Democrats in the 2024 election.
March 30, 2023
Why are Californians moving to Florida? Affordability is a big reason, ‘wokeness’ probably not
In his feud with California, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims the Golden State is losing residents because of its leftist ways. Indications suggest otherwise.
March 9, 2023
Ron DeSantis wants to take over a small liberal arts college. Students are fighting back
New College of Florida looks set to become a pivotal battleground over the mission of public universities as Gov. Ron DeSantis wages his war on ‘woke.’
Feb. 5, 2023
The governors of California and Florida — two of the nation’s biggest ideological rival states — are leading in opposite directions. Both may run for president.
Jan. 18, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom targets DeSantis, Trump and Florida’s policies in a campaign ad running in that state, and invites Floridians to the West Coast.
July 3, 2022