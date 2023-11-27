Advertisement
California vs. Florida: The Newsom-DeSantis rivalry is part of an epic culture war

photo illustration of Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis over shapes of California and Florida
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Rich Pedroncelli, Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press, File)
The California-Florida rivalry has never been fiercer. The two giant states are known for their sunny weather, their Disney parks and their ambitious governors, Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, who are due to debate Nov. 30. But their political cultures couldn’t be more different. How do these two states really stack up on healthcare, homelessness, free speech, education, COVID-19, the economy and housing? Here’s what you need to know.

