Campaign 2024
Columnist Mark Z. Barabak joins candidates for various offices as they hit the campaign trail in this momentous election year.
Column: Is there room for a non-MAGA Republican in Trump’s GOP? This purple patch of Oregon will tell
GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is seeking reelection in a district that favored Joe Biden. The race will not only help decide control of Congress but show how much party labels matter now.
Oct. 13, 2024
After a historic ascent to the vice presidency and humbling descent into disdain, Harris seems to have found her footing in a familiar role: prosecuting attorney.
Feb. 4, 2024
Who needs passion or drama? Adam Schiff tries bland and steady in California U.S. Senate race
The Burbank congressman has been the pacesetter in California’s U.S. Senate race. As rivals campaign on passion and presence, the Democrat’s appeal is his practicality.
Feb. 22, 2024
In a new district, the fiery Colorado congresswoman enjoys a solid base among the GOP’s MAGA wing. But some are put off by her indiscretions and messy personal life.
May 1, 2024