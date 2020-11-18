A record 51 women of color are headed to Congress Next year’s Congress will feature at least 51 women of color – more than ever before. Ballots are still being tallied in two close races, so the number could climb. Marilyn Strickland is the first Black person to represent Washington state at the federal level and is one of three Korean American women ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. And New Mexico will have its first House delegation that is all women of color.