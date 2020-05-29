Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines latest phase of reopening California

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines how local health regulations will determine how California reopens as the state enters phase 3 of lifting Coronavirus lockdowns. The Governor describes a path to reopening where localism is determinative. Where local decisions are based on local conditions at a pace tithe is appropriate to meet local needs. Local decision making with strong monitoring, strong overstate, targeted intervention with the ability to pull back regulations as needed.