Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines latest phase of reopening California

May 29, 2020
4:07 PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines how local health regulations will determine how California reopens as the state enters phase 3 of lifting Coronavirus lockdowns. The Governor describes a path to reopening where localism is determinative. Where local decisions are based on local conditions at a pace tithe is appropriate to meet local needs. Local decision making with strong monitoring, strong overstate, targeted intervention with the ability to pull back regulations as needed.
