Fact Check: Harris and Pence’s first and only debate
Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate offered viewers a more traditional and, on balance, fact-based encounter than the first Trump-Biden encounter. However, Vice President Mike Pence echoed many of the president’s misleading and false claims on a range of topics. California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, stuck closer to the facts, but she dodged a key question.
