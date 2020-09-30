Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists

When debate moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump to condemn white supremacists, he instead called on the Proud Boys hate group to ‘stand back and stand by!’

Sep. 29, 2020
9:01 PM
