Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Politics

Kamala Harris gets Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday received her first dose of the Moderna COVID -19 vaccine in front of the media as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Share
PoliticsVideos: Latest