Dodgers win World Series Game 2… but at the cost of Shohei Ohtani?

The Dodgers go up two games to zero on the Yankees in the World Series, but Shohei Ohtani leaves the game with a shoulder injury. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke talk about what it means for the team and where they go from here if he is out of the series.