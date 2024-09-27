The Dodgers win the NL West. How far are they going this postseason?

The Dodgers are NL West Champions for the 11th time in 12 years. But can they get to the World Series this year?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-2 and won the NL West, their 11th division title in 12 years. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke breakdown how they did it and if they have the pitching, and hitting, to go far in the playoffs.