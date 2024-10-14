Dodgers beat Mets in NLCS Game 1 after pitchers and bats show up big

The Dodgers beat the Mets 9-0 in Game 1 of the NLCS while Dodgers pitchers extended their playoff scoreless innings streak to a whopping 33 innings — tying a Major League Baseball record. Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris, with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke break down the win and what the team needs to do to keep the momentum going.