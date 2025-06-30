Tasting the best Trompe-l’œil fruit desserts in L.A.

Trompe-l’œil desserts, the fruit desserts often molded and decorated to mimic mango, pistachio and an array of other produce and nuts, look like works of art. French pastry chef Cédric Grolet is credited with starting the trend, and the desserts are gaining in popularity in Los Angeles, with a handful of shops offering their take on the beautiful confections. We taste tested more than a dozen. Here are our favorites.
Jenn Harris is a columnist and critic for the Food section of the Los Angeles Times. She was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for criticism, and holds a bachelor’s degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
Yadira Flores is a video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.