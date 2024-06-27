LA Times Today: This one thing may derail your shot at healthy aging, scientists say

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Sixty two percent of adults ages 20 to 64 say they watch at least two hours of television a day. But a new study by Harvard researchers says that’s likely to decrease your chances of reaching your senior years in good health. The study found the more time you spend watching TV, the lower your chances of aging well.



Karen Kaplan covers science and medical research for the L.A. Times and she joined Lisa McRee with more.