LA Times Today: Sunscreen myths you can’t afford to fall for

Despite the evolution of science behind sunscreens, incidents of skin cancer have increased globally over the past decades. We’re either still confused about the cancer preventive benefits of sunscreen or just ignoring the advice.



Karen Kaplan covers science and medical research for the L.A. Times. She told Lisa McRee about sunscreen myths you can’t afford to fall for.